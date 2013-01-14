FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Consultancy says confident about next fiscal year
January 14, 2013

Tata Consultancy says confident about next fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s top software services provider, is “very confident” heading into the current quarter and the fiscal year ending March 2014, Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters on Monday.

The company posted a stronger-than-expected 23 percent rise in quarterly profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, fuelling hopes of a broad pickup in tech spending, after unexpectedly strong results from rival Infosys on Friday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
