Tata Consultancy says confident about next fiscal year

BANGALORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s top software services provider, is “very confident” heading into the current quarter and the fiscal year ending March 2014, Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters on Monday.

The company posted a stronger-than-expected 23 percent rise in quarterly profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, fuelling hopes of a broad pickup in tech spending, after unexpectedly strong results from rival Infosys on Friday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob)