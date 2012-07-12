FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS Q1 profit up 38 pct, beats f'casts
July 12, 2012 / 11:38 AM / 5 years ago

India's TCS Q1 profit up 38 pct, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s top software services exporter, reported a 38 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, beating market expectations, helped by a weaker rupee and increase in demand for outsourcing.

TCS posted net profit of 32.8 billion rupees ($589 million) for the quarter ended in June, compared with 23.8 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 37.7 percent from a year earlier to 148.69 billion rupees.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 30.5 billion rupees, according to the latest Thomson Reuters data for the company, whose customers include Citigroup Inc and BP Plc.

Earlier on Thursday, No. 2 exporter Infosys Ltd made a deeper-than-expected cut to its sales forecast, sending its shares down 10 percent and slamming hopes for a second-half recovery.

TCS and Infosys are mainstays of India’s $100 billion-a-year information technology and back-office services sector that earns about three-quarters of its revenue from exports to the United States and Europe.

Ahead of TCS’ results, shares in the company, a unit of India’s diversified Tata Group conglomerate, ended 1.8 percent lower compared to a 1.3 percent drop in the Mumbai market .

$1=55.9 rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill

