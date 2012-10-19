FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy expects stable pricing in FY13
October 19, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

India's Tata Consultancy expects stable pricing in FY13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s top software services exporter, expects pricing for its services to remain stable for the remaining part of the fiscal year ending in March 2013, its Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

The company is not seeing delays by clients on outsourcing spending decisions, he said, despite an uncertain global economic outlook.

Earlier on Friday, Tata Consultancy posted a 44 percent jump in the fiscal second-quarter profit, beating market expectations. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

