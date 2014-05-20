FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Tata Global unit acquires stake in Earth Rules (May 19)
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 20, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Tata Global unit acquires stake in Earth Rules (May 19)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text in May 19 story after Tata Global clarifies that its unit acquired a stake in Earth Rules Pty Ltd, not Bronski Eleven Pty Ltd)

May 20 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd : * UK unit has acquired 100 percent stake in equity capital of Earth Rules Pty Limited * Source text: With reference to earlier announcement dated May 19, 2014 intimating that an overseas subsidiary has acquired 100% stake in an Australian Company engaged in coffee business under the MAP brand, with presence in the R&G coffee and coffee in Pods (single service portions) segments in Australia, Tata Global Beverages Ltd has now informed BSE that the Company wish to clarify that the investment was made by Company’s overseas subsidiary in Earth Rules Pty Limited (Earth Rules) and not Bronski Eleven Pty Ltd (Bronski) as stated earlier. Bronski is however the holding company of Earth Rules, from whom the stake was acquired. * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.