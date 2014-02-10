FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors Q3 net profit up 195 pct on Jaguar Land Rover sales
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 10, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Tata Motors Q3 net profit up 195 pct on Jaguar Land Rover sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd, India’s biggest automaker by revenue, beat forecasts and posted on Monday a 195 percent increase in third-quarter net profit which was boosted by strong demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata Motors said consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter was 48.05 billion rupees ($770.53 million), compared to 16.3 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected an average profit of 33.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

British luxury carmaker JLR, which Tata Motors bought in 2008, has been propping up profits at its parent for the past two years. ($1 = 62.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

