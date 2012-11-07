FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors plans new vehicle launches
November 7, 2012

India's Tata Motors plans new vehicle launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd plans to launch six new passenger vehicles and 25 new commercial vehicles in the first half of the next fiscal year that starts in April, Karl Slym, the head of its domestic business, told reporters.

Earlier, the company posted a 10.5 percent gain in quarterly net profit, but lagged estimates as pricing pressures affected its Indian business margins while slowing economic growth dampened demand for commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

