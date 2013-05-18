FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors subsidiary issues $280 mln senior notes
May 18, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Motors subsidiary issues $280 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd said its subsidiary TML Holdings Pte Ltd had issued and allotted S$350 million ($280 million) of senior notes due 2018.

The notes carry an interest rate of 4.25 percent, Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, said in a statement on Saturday.

Net proceeds from the issue will be used to redeem preference shares issued to Tata Motors and for general corporate purposes, the company said.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. ($1 = 1.2510 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by David Holmes)

