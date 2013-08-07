JLR aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year - exec

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India’s biggest truck and bus maker Tata Motors , aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year, its Chief Executive Ralf Speth told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tata Motors posted a 23 percent fall in quarterly profit as higher sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles failed to offset sagging sales at home.

Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata group, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in June was 17.26 billion rupees ($281 million), compared with 22.45 billion rupees a year ago.