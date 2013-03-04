FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors slashes hatchback, sedan prices
March 4, 2013

India's Tata Motors slashes hatchback, sedan prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors said it has cut prices of its hatchbacks and sedans by 29,000-50,000 rupees ($530-$910), in a bid to lure customers to a market that is on course in the current fiscal year to post the first decline in annual sales in a decade.

Tata Motors, however, raised prices of its sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) -- the only bright spot in the Indian car market in recent months -- by up to 11,000 rupees, the spokeswoman, who declined to be identified by name, said.

The increase in prices of SUVs, after factory-gate taxes, will be as much as 35,000 rupees, she added.

