Tata Motors to increase prices after budget excise hike
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

Tata Motors to increase prices after budget excise hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors will increase prices of all its commercial and passenger vehicles with immediate effect, the company said, in amounts proportionate to the increase in excise duty announced in the 2012-13 federal budget on Friday.

India’s Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday that excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent would increase to 24 percent, and excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent with an additional 15,000 rupees per vehicle charge would increase to 27 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

