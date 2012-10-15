FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jaguar Land Rover Sept sales blow for Tata
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Jaguar Land Rover Sept sales blow for Tata

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* JLR sales down 4 pct in September year-on-year

* JLR accounts for 90 pct of profit, key growth driver

* Total Tata Motors sales down 4 pct in September

MUMBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover sales fell in September, the first monthly fall since July 2011 and a blow for Indian parent Tata Motors - the luxury vehicles make up 90 percent of group profit.

JLR’s sales growth over the past year, helped by the new Evoque model and success in emerging markets such as China, had been offsetting sluggish growth in Tata’s domestic business and driven its stock price up 50 percent over the past 12 months.

The British brands sales fell 4 percent in September, year-on-year, with 26,461 vehicles sold. It had previously reported August sales up 13 percent, down from annual increases of about 40 percent in the preceding three months.

“These numbers are not good,” said Jinesh Gandhi, automotive analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai. “This is below consensus expectations and so the stock is likely to be affected negatively.”

JLR, which Tata bought for $2.3 billion in 2008, has helped offset slowing sales of Tata’s own branded cars and trucks in India where cooling economic growth and high interest rates have hit demand.

It accounted for about 70 percent of Tata Motor’s consolidated revenue in the April-June quarter, and around 90 percent of profit.

Tata Motors’ overall global vehicle sales were down 4 percent in September year-on year to 103,656 vehicles, also the first monthly fall since July 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.