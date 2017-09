June 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s vehicle sales in May:

May 2013 May 2012 pct change

TOTAL SALES 49,304 64,347 -23.4

LOCAL SALES 45,430 60,128 -24.4

EXPORTS 3,874 4,219 -8.2

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit.