TABLE-India's Tata Motors April vehicle sales down 7 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 1, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-India's Tata Motors April vehicle sales down 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors  on Tuesday
said total vehicles sales in April fell to 60,086 vehicles, down
7 percent from a year ago.	
        	
                       April 2012     April 2011    pct chg	
   TOTAL SALES             60,086          N.A.      -7	
   DOMESTIC SALES          57,305         60,125     -5	
   NANO                     8,028         10,012    -20	
   EXPORTS                  2,781          4,258    -35	
          	
   NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and
passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures
exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands.	
	
 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini
Menon)

