TABLE-India's Tata Motors April vehicle sales down 7 pct y/y

May 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors on Tuesday said total vehicles sales in April fell to 60,086 vehicles, down 7 percent from a year ago. April 2012 April 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 60,086 N.A. -7 DOMESTIC SALES 57,305 60,125 -5 NANO 8,028 10,012 -20 EXPORTS 2,781 4,258 -35 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)