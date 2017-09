Sept 1 Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd’s vehicle sales in August:

Aug 2013 Aug 2012 pct change

TOTAL SALES 49611 71826 -30.93

DOMESTIC SALES 44717 67453 -33.71

EXPORTS 4894 4373 11.91

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company’s British Jaguar Land Rover unit. (Reporting by Indulal PM)