Tata Motors Feb global sales fall 22 pct, JLR sales up 10 pct

March 13 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd said global sales in February fell 22.4 percent to 98,837 vehicles, the fourth consecutive monthly slide, as a 10 percent rise in sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover unit was undermined by a slump in its Tata-branded vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover sales stood at 35,485 vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement on Wednesday, up from 32,257 in the same month last year.

Sales of Tata passenger vehicles stood at 11,177 during the month, down almost 70 percent. Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, said it sold 52,175 commercial vehicles in February, down an annual 9.8 percent.