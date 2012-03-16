FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors global vehicle sales up 24 pct in Feb
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 16, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 6 years ago

Tata Motors global vehicle sales up 24 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales rose 24 percent in February from a year earlier, the Indian company said on Friday, as continued strong sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles offset slower growth in India.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 127,318 vehicles in February, with passenger cars accounting for 69,461, a rise of 25 percent.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brands stood at 32,257 vehicles in the month, a rise of 49 percent, thanks to strong demand for its new compact Range Rover Evoque SUV model.

