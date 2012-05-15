FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors April global vehicle sales growth flat
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Tata Motors April global vehicle sales growth flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales growth in April was flat from a year earlier, the Indian company said, as continued demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles was offset by a fall in commercial vehicle sales.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 87,377 vehicles in April. Overall passenger cars sales were 49,369 vehicles, a rise of 7 percent from a year previously.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover vehicles stood at 25,143 in the month, an annual rise of 29 percent. Commercial vehicle sales slipped 8 percent to 38,008.

