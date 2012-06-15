FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors global vehicle sales up 12 pct in May
June 15, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Tata Motors global vehicle sales up 12 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales rose 12 percent in May from a year earlier, the Indian company said, mainly thanks to a 35 percent rise in sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 96,089 vehicles in May. Overall passenger cars sales were 51,064 vehicles, a rise of 21 percent from a year previously.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover vehicles stood at 30,094 in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 3 percent to 45,025.

