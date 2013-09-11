FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors August global wholesales down 16 percent
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 11, 2013 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Tata Motors August global wholesales down 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 16 percent in August, the company said on Wednesday, hit by a drop in passenger vehicle sales at India’s largest automaker by revenue.

Tata Motors, part of steel-to-software Tata Group conglomerate, sold 81,457 vehicles in August. Global wholesale for passenger cars fell about 8 percent from a year earlier to 43,474, the company said.

Global wholesale of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover brand, which Tata Motors purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 30,895 in the last month, a rise of 28 percent from a year earlier.

