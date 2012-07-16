FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Motors' global sales up 6 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Tata Motors' global sales up 6 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales rose 6 percent in June from a year earlier, the Indian company said on Monday, mainly helped by a 39 percent rise in sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 94,055 vehicles in June. Overall passenger cars sales were 46,159 vehicles, a rise of 7 percent from a year earlier.

Tata Motors sold 28,215 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 6 percent to 47,896. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.