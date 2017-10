CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-India's Tata Motors July vehicle sales up 15 pct

(Corrects exports figures for July 2012, July 2011, and total sales after company revises figures)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s vehicle sales in July:

July 2012 July 2011 Pct change

Total sales 73,491 --- 15

Domestic sales 68,627 57,990 18

Passenger vehicles 26,240 17,192 53

Nano 5,485 3,260 68

Exports 4,864 5,771 -16

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar and Land Rover businesses.