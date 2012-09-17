FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors global sales up 13 pct in August, JLR growth slows
September 17, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Tata Motors global sales up 13 pct in August, JLR growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales rose 13 percent in August from a year earlier, the Indian company said, with sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary rising 13 percent, less than in recent months.

Sales at the luxury British brand, a key driver of the company’s recent profit growth, rose 41 percent in July, 39 percent in June and 35 percent in May.

Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold a total of 97,225 vehicles in August. Overall passenger cars sales stood at 47,141 vehicles, a rise of 23 percent from a year earlier.

Tata sold 24,060 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 4 percent to 50,084.

