Tata Motors global sales fall 4 pct in Sept, JLR down 4 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 15, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Tata Motors global sales fall 4 pct in Sept, JLR down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales fell 4 percent in September from a year earlier, the Indian company said, with sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary also falling 4 percent.

Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold a total of 103,656 vehicles in September. Overall passenger car sales stood at 48,895 vehicles, down 11 percent from a year earlier.

Tata sold 26,461 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 3 percent to 54,761.

