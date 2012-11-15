FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Motors global sales rise 6 pct in Oct, JLR up 7 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 15, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Tata Motors global sales rise 6 pct in Oct, JLR up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global vehicle sales rose 6 percent in October from a year earlier, the Indian company said, with sales at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary rising 7 percent, after falling in September for the first time in 14 months.

Tata Motors, part of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold a total of 100,660 vehicles in October. Overall passenger car sales stood at 49,264 vehicles, down 5 percent from a year earlier.

Tata said 27,897 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were sold during the month. Commercial vehicle sales rose 19 percent to 51,396. (Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

