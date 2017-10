MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares in India’s Tata Motors Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd rose in pre-open trading after briefly plunging as much as 10 percent each because of a technology trading glitch from brokerage Religare Capital Markets.

Tata Motors shares were up 4.05 percent in pre-open trading after falling 5.49 percent on Friday. UltraTech shares rose 2.77 percent after dropping 3.4 percent in the previous session. [ID:ID:nL4N0B14AG]