FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Motors global wholesales down 14 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 14, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Motors global wholesales down 14 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s global wholesale vehicle sales fell an annual 14 percent in July, the company said, as a sharp rise in the sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars failed to offset sluggish passenger and commercial vehicle sales.

Tata Motors, part of India’s salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, sold 87,566 vehicles in July, the company said on Wednesday. Passenger cars accounted for 46,684 vehicle sales, down 13 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of its Jaguar Land Rover brand, which Tata purchased for $2.3 billion in 2008, stood at 35,162 in the month, a rise of 31 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of its sleek Jaguar cars rose 77 percent to 7,174 vehicles and Land Rover sales were higher by 22 percent at 27,988 vehicles during the month. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.