India's Tata Power to raise 15 bln rupees via 60-year hybrid bonds
August 16, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

India's Tata Power to raise 15 bln rupees via 60-year hybrid bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Power has decided to raise 15 billion rupees ($269.06 million) through hybrid bonds at 10.75 percent coupon payable on a semi-annual basis, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The power producer is issuing 60-year unsecured hybrid bonds structured with a call option at the end of the 10th year and a step-up if the call is not exercised, the source said.

The hybrid defined maturity bonds are the first ever with such a structure in the Indian rupee bond market, bankers said.

The bonds are rated AA by Care and Crisil and Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.

If the call option is not exercised by the issuer at the expiry of 10 years from the allotment date, the coupon rate will be revised upward by 1 percentage point to 11.75 percent payable semi-annually, the source said. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

