NEW DELHI, May 4 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Power plans to import 15 million tonnes of coal during the year to March 2013, Managing Director Anil Sardana told reporters on Friday.

Coal accounts for more than half of India’s power generation and will be required for 85 percent of the 76,000 megawatts additional capacity targeted in the next five years. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)