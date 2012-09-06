FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Sons to raise min 2.5 bln rupees through bonds
September 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

India's Tata Sons to raise min 2.5 bln rupees through bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 6(Reuters) - Tata Sons, the holding company of
India's Tata group, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees
($44.75 million) via dual-tenure bonds, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
    The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.66 percent to raise at
least 1.5 billion rupees and will issue 10-year bonds at 9.67
percent to raise a minimum of 1 billion rupees, the source said.
    HSBC India is the arranger to the deal.
($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

