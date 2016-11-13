Ousted Tata chairman tried for balanced corporate governance - statement

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ousted chairman of the Tata group, Cyrus Mistry said he had tried to form a corporate governance framework at Tata Sons that balanced group values without impinging on the independence of operating companies.

The statement comes days after a Tata Sons statement that said Mistry, with the help of independent directors, was trying to take over Indian Hotels Co when he was heading the $100 billion steel to software conglomerate group.

Mistry's statement said it was unfortunate to question the independence of the directors given that they were very well-known names in the Indian business fraternity. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditi Shah. Editing by Jane Merriman)

