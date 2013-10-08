FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel looking at $1 bln bond sale to refinance debt-sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 8, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 4 years

Tata Steel looking at $1 bln bond sale to refinance debt-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd is talking to banks about raising $1 billion from an overseas bond sale to refinance a part of its existing debt, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

India’s biggest steelmaker, which paid $13 billion for Anglo-Dutch group Corus in 2007, could launch the bond issue by the end of this year, said the sources.

Tata Steel, a unit of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, is expected to pick banks to manage the bond sale in the next couple of weeks, one of the sources said.

A spokesman for Tata Steel, which had a net debt of 613 billion rupees ($9.91 billion) at the end of June, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1=61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.