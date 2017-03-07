FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.

The fate of Tata's British businesses, including the nation's largest steelworks at Port Talbot, has been in the air since Tata Steel said a year ago it planned to divest its British assets following heavy losses.

"Tata Steel UK continues to be deeply engaged with the pension scheme trustee, the trade unions and relevant regulatory and government bodies to identify the best prospects for the future sustainability of its UK operations and a fair and practical outcome for the members of the British Steel Pension Scheme," Tata said in a statement.

Tata Steel's British workers in February voted to accept pension benefit cuts in return for safeguards on jobs and investment, although the Indian company's plan to spin off its entire British pension scheme still faces regulatory hurdles.

The scheme will be replaced by a less generous defined contribution scheme, removing one obstacle to a possible merger with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG.

Any pensions deal could take many more months, but Tata on Monday said merger talks were continuing.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Carolyn Cohn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.