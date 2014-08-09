FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Steel shuts Odisha plant due to raw material crunch
August 9, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

India's Tata Steel shuts Odisha plant due to raw material crunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd has shut down one of its ferro alloys plants in the eastern Indian state of Odisha due to a raw material shortage linked to the suspension of a mining license, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

Tata Steel sourced ore for the 50,000 tonne-per-year Bamnipal plant from its captive chromite mine in Sukinda, operations of which were suspended in May.

The plant was run with available inventory before being shut on Aug. 4. The suspension of operations at Sukinda and Bamnipal would mean more than 6,000 job cuts, the company said. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Robert Birsel)

