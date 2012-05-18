FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Steel Q4 net slumps, lags estimate
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

India's Tata Steel Q4 net slumps, lags estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, hit by weak prices and lower volumes in its main European market.

Tata, the world’s No. 7 steelmaker, reported net profit after minority interest and share of associates, of 4.33 billion rupees ($79.4 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March.

A year earlier, it had posted profit of 41.76 billion rupees, but this included a one-time gain of about 22.8 billion on sale of a plant in England.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast quarterly net profit of 10.3 billion rupees for the March quarter.

Shares in Tata Steel, valued at $7.2 billion, closed down 1.5 percent ahead of the results.

