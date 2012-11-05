FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Tele withdraws phone airwave bid application - sources
November 5, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

India's Tata Tele withdraws phone airwave bid application - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Tata Teleservices, India’s sixth-biggest carrier by customers, has withdrawn its application to bid for mobile airwaves in an upcoming auction, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Tata Tele, which is set to lose its operating permits in three zones after a court order, was looking to bid for airwaves that are used for CDMA-based mobile phone services in those three zones.

India’s Videocon Group, which was the only other applicant for the CDMA airwaves, had earlier withdrawn its application.

“Now there is no bidder left for CDMA. We’ll have to take a call on what to do,” said a senior government official, who did not want to be named.

The telecoms ministry is scheduled to start from Nov. 12 an auction of airwaves used for GSM-based mobile services, which was to be followed by the CDMA airwaves auction. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

