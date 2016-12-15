Tate & Lyle names Blackstone executive as chairman

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle named private equity executive Gerry Murphy as its new chairman on Thursday, succeeding Peter Gershon in April.

Tate said Murphy, chairman of The Blackstone Group's principal European entity, would join the board on Jan. 1, and become chairman on 1 April following Gershon's retirement.

Before joining Blackstone in 2008, Murphy served as chief executive of retail group Kingfisher, Carlton Communications, Exel and Greencore Group.