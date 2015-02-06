FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Tate & Lyle warns annual profit will be below guided range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British ingredients company Tate & Lyle warned that its annual profits would come in below the range it forecast in September, hit by a weak performance in sweeteners in the third quarter.

Tate & Lyle said on Friday that group profits for the year ended March 31 were now expected to be “modestly below” the 230 million pound to 240 million pound range which it had previously guided.

The company said its bulk ingredients unit had had a weak quarter. It generates most of its sales from that business, which covers corn syrup and industrial starches, but prices in that market are volatile due to fluctuating commodity costs and intense competition. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

