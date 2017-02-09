BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
LONDON Feb 9 Tate & Lyle, the British food ingredients maker, raised its expectations for the full financial year on Thursday, citing strong performance in its third quarter.
The company, which sells corn syrup to food and drink makers as well as other specialty ingredients, said it expects performance in constant currency for the full year to be "modestly ahead" of what it expected when reporting its half-year results in November.
The company's update did not reveal any figures, but said that profit in constant currencies was higher in both of its main business divisions, specialty food ingredients and bulk ingredients. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage: