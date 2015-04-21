FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tate & Lyle alters European joint venture, Splenda business
April 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Tate & Lyle alters European joint venture, Splenda business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle on Tuesday said it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food ingredients business.

Regarding a European corn wet-milling joint venture the company has with Archer Daniels Midland, Tate said it would exit the bulk ingredients plants in Bulgaria, Turkey and Hungary and take full ownership of a more specialty-focused plant in Slovakia.

It also said it would consolidate production of all its Splenda sucralose at a facility in Alabama and close a Singapore facility in the spring of 2016. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)

