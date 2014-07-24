FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tate & Lyle misses first-quarter profit target
July 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tate & Lyle misses first-quarter profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle said on Thursday it had missed its expectations for first quarter adjusted operating profit due to the severe weather in the United States and the unexpected shut down of one of its factories.

The firm, whose brands include zero calorie sweeteners Splenda and Tasteva, said however it expected its overall performance to be broadly in line with previous guidance before the impact of foreign exchange is taken into account.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

