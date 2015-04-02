FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tate & Lyle to finalise plan for Splenda this month
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 2, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Tate & Lyle to finalise plan for Splenda this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle said on Thursday a project to evaluate how best to maximise returns from its Splenda sucralose was reaching conclusion and would be finalised with the board this month.

The British food ingredients firm also stood by its lowered full-year outlook, reflecting a performance that has been hurt by intense competition for sucralose and production disruptions caused by last year’s harsh winter in the United States.

The company, which also sells corn syrup and industrial starches, said group adjusted profit before tax for the year ended March 31 would be “modestly below” the 230 million to 245 million pound range it had forecast in September, a message it had given in February.

That was its third profit warning in a year. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.