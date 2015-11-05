FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tate & Lyle posts higher profit for first half
November 5, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Tate & Lyle posts higher profit for first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc reported higher profit for the first half of its fiscal year, in a sign that performance may be stabilizing following troubles last year.

The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said on Thursday adjusted profit before tax rose 28 percent to 103 million pounds ($158.4 million) in the six months ended Sept 30.

Sales fell 2 percent to 1.17 billion pounds ($1.80 billion).

Tate & Lyle is in the process of overhauling its business to focus on higher-margin specialty food ingredients instead of commoditised bulk ingredients, which accounts for a majority of the group’s sales. ($1 = 0.6502 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
