CORRECTED-Tate & Lyle cautions on full-year pretax profit

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove incorrect reference to constant currency figure)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said it expected full-year reported adjusted pretax profit to be “modestly below” a year earlier.

The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said margins at its Food Systems business fell in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt by a sharp increase in certain ingredient costs.

Tate & Lyle shares fell as much as 7.5 percent to 538 pence in early morning trade on the London Stock Exchange