FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Tate & Lyle cautions on full-year pretax profit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 11, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Tate & Lyle cautions on full-year pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove incorrect reference to constant currency figure)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said it expected full-year reported adjusted pretax profit to be “modestly below” a year earlier.

The company, which sells sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said margins at its Food Systems business fell in the three months ended Dec. 31, hurt by a sharp increase in certain ingredient costs.

Tate & Lyle shares fell as much as 7.5 percent to 538 pence in early morning trade on the London Stock Exchange

$1 = 0.6894 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.