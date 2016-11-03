FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tate & Lyle boosts full-year expectations after strong first half
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 3, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 10 months ago

Tate & Lyle boosts full-year expectations after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle raised its full-year profit expectations on Thursday after a better-than-expected first half, helped by strong demand for soft drinks in the United States and a weak British pound.

The company reported sales rose 13 percent to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30. Excluding the impact of the weak sterling, sales rose 1 percent.

Adjusted profit was 140 million pounds, up 22 percent on a constant currency basis. That compared, for example, to Jefferies' analysts' expectations for 121 million pounds.

"We expect adjusted profit before tax in constant currency for the full year to be higher than we anticipated coming into the year, driven by the strong first half performance, with performance in the second half remaining in line with our expectations," said Tate's chief executive Javed Ahmed.

$1 = 0.8102 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.