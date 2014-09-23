FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tate & Lyle says supply-chain issues will hit profit
September 23, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Tate & Lyle says supply-chain issues will hit profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tate & Lyle said significant disruption to its supply chain and increased competition for its Splenda sucralose sweetener in its second quarter would hit annual profit.

The company said on Tuesday it expected to incur additional costs of about 20 million pounds ($32.74 million) in its second quarter, taking the total for the first half to 40 million pounds, plus an additional 10 million pounds in the second half.

The additional costs meant it now expected group adjusted profit before tax for full year to be in range of 230 to 245 million pounds.

1 US dollar = 0.6109 British pound Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

