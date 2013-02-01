FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tate and Lyle Q3 pretax profit in line
February 1, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Tate and Lyle Q3 pretax profit in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle PLC : * Group adjusted profit before tax for the third quarter was broadly in line

with our expectations * As expected, adjusted profit before tax was lower than the comparative period * Expect sucralose volumes for the full year to be slightly lower than last

year * Expect a further small increase in net corn costs in the final quarter * Estimate impact of aflatoxin will be to reduce operating profit by around £7

million for full year * Sweetener margins are expected to be lower as a result of higher corn costs * We expect to make modest progress this financial year

