BRIEF-Tate and Lyle says US cold spring to hit first half profit
October 4, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Tate and Lyle says US cold spring to hit first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle PLC : * Performance in the second quarter was broadly in line with our expectations * Adjusted operating profit for the group for first half expected to be

slightly lower * Largely driven by softness in the US beverage sector as a result of the cold

spring * In speciality food ingredients, volume growth is expected to be in line * Within bulk ingredients, operating profit is expected to be somewhat lower * Outcome of the calendar year sweetener pricing rounds will influence

