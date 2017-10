LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle PLC : * H1 sales 1,631 million STG + 7% * Adjusted operating profit 195 million STG, up 2 percent * Adjusted profit before tax3 179 million STG, up 2 percent * Despite facing headwinds this year, i am pleased that the business continues

to perform solidly * Overall we continue to expect to make progress this financial year