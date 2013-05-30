FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tate and Lyle profits rise 4 pct, sees growth next year
May 30, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Tate and Lyle profits rise 4 pct, sees growth next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle PLC : * Adjusted profit before tax + 4% to 329 million STG * Adjusted operating profit +3% to 358 million STG * Dividend per share up 5.2% to 26.2P * Underlying business continues to perform well * Expect to deliver another year of profitable growth * Speciality food ingredients sales up 7% to £947 million * Bulk ingredients adjusted operating profit up by 6% to £182 million * In speciality food ingredients, we expect to deliver good sales and profit

growth * Profits within bulk ingredients to be more evenly distributed between the

first and second half

