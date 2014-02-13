Tate & Lyle scales back outlook, hurt by developed market weakness

LONDON, Feb (Reuters) - British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle scaled back its outlook for the full year on Thursday after weak sales volume in developed markets dampened third-quarter results.

The company, which supplies sweeteners and other ingredients to packaged food and drink makers, said it expects profit for the full year to 31 March to be in line with last year, whereas it had earlier forecast growth.

In the third quarter to 31 December, the company said group adjusted profit before tax was lower than expected due to volume softness in developed markets and lower returns from co-products.